 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Call of Duty® Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20339708 Edited 10 October 2025 – 16:09:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🎮 Demo v0.2.06 Now Live - New Map System! 🎮
Huge update with a completely reworked map and tons of new content!

🗺️ Brand New Map System:

  • Completely rebuilt map logic
  • Added Fog of War (FOW) - explore to reveal the path ahead!
  • New map room system with better navigation


✨ New Content:

  • 6 new relics: Speedrun, Combo, Lockpick, Overtime, Tent, Strategy Guide
  • Relics now have rarity tiers!
  • New boss music added



🛠️ Major Fixes & Improvements:

  • Fixed various VFXs
  • Fixed tooltip issues and improved clarity
  • Fixed various crash bugs
  • Set default audio to 50%
  • Swapped "XP" for "Gold"
  • Fixed modifers on "self damage"
  • Added "Perk" keyword for permanent effects


⚖️ Balance Updates:

  • Nerfed Green Herb & Enchantment
  • Nerfed Skeleton attack
  • Buffed Comeback
  • Increased HP of all enemies

Changed files in this update

Depot 3719561
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link