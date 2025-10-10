Huge update with a completely reworked map and tons of new content!
🗺️ Brand New Map System:
- Completely rebuilt map logic
- Added Fog of War (FOW) - explore to reveal the path ahead!
- New map room system with better navigation
✨ New Content:
- 6 new relics: Speedrun, Combo, Lockpick, Overtime, Tent, Strategy Guide
- Relics now have rarity tiers!
- New boss music added
🛠️ Major Fixes & Improvements:
- Fixed various VFXs
- Fixed tooltip issues and improved clarity
- Fixed various crash bugs
- Set default audio to 50%
- Swapped "XP" for "Gold"
- Fixed modifers on "self damage"
- Added "Perk" keyword for permanent effects
⚖️ Balance Updates:
- Nerfed Green Herb & Enchantment
- Nerfed Skeleton attack
- Buffed Comeback
- Increased HP of all enemies
