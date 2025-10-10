This is the Reanimation Update! We reanimated the game adding to it new player and environment animations! Alse we added 2 new Legendary items and one of them is Revive!
Also fixed a few bugs - Have fun playing! ~ Our small RwG team!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update