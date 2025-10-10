 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20339707 Edited 10 October 2025 – 16:09:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is the Reanimation Update! We reanimated the game adding to it new player and environment animations! Alse we added 2 new Legendary items and one of them is Revive!

Also fixed a few bugs - Have fun playing! ~ Our small RwG team!

Changed files in this update

