10 October 2025 Build 20339571 Edited 10 October 2025 – 15:46:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Added hint to the difficulty menu

- Added missing loading screens

- Added hint to Equipment shop explaining how you don't keep weapons you find on dives

- Fixed Starving One not being able to be shot in the head

Changed files in this update

