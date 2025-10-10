Player Customization:

- Added hair highlight colors. Hair highlight colors are now packaged together with custom hair colors.

- Added player controlled accessory colors. Players can now choose black, white or gray colors for their accessories or unlock custom colors for 250 Pro Points.

- Added Shoe Design option that allows different variants/models of shoes. There's a high cut and low cut option.

- Added 4 more emote slots. You can now equip up to 8 emotes. If you press the emote key once it will show the 1st 4 emotes, then if you press again it will show the next 4. Once more after that the menu will close. We will eventually add an emote wheel to replace this.

- Added 11 new hair styles.

- Added 27 new eyebrow styles.

- Added 34 new shoe styles.

- Added 37 new GK Glove styles.

- Added 36 new ball styles.

Team Customization:

- We removed the in game team management and replaced it with a system that focuses more on just customizing team visuals.

- Added 78 new shirt patterns.

- Added 77 new shorts patterns.

- Added 18 new socks patterns.

- Added ball style option that replaces the match ball when kits are equipped.

Lighting overhaul:

Every map's lighting has been overhauled to be more visually appealing and possibly more optimized. Morning and dusk map variants have also been added.

Training Academy map overhaul:

The training academy map layout has been simplified and improved. The field only contains 1 field of each type instead of 2 now and even has a foot-tennis court. It also offers all day time variants unlike before. It is also the new main menu.

Gameplay:

- Slightly increased gravity.

- Slightly decreased kicking/dribbling/tackling hitbox width.

- Slightly increased kick power multiplier.

- Slightly increased header power multiplier.

- Slightly increased dribble power multiplier.

- Slightly decreased slide tackle/bicycle kick hitbox size.

- Slightly increased stamina.

- Buffed GK dive hitbox size.

- Made goal sizes slightly bigger on both regulation and indoor 5v5.

General improvements/changes:

- Added bonus points to Pro Points purchases $10 and above. Anything $10 or above will now give extra points. $10 = 1250 points, $20 = 2500 points, $30 = 4000 points, $40 = 6000 points, $50 = 8000 points.

- Changed how coins and purchasing items work. We decided to make it so all item tiers are purchasable with coins, so even epic and legendary items, but the coins you earn are reduced significantly. You will now earn about 25% of what it was before this update, but you can put them towards more items and grind long term for more expensive items giving players a reason to stay invested. As a result of this change, I also decided to reset everyone's coins down to 250. I know this will annoy people and I'm sorry about that but it's basically a business decision. Hope the rest of the update makes up for it.

- Added the ability to change your profile/username for 250 Pro Points in the profile/edit preferences menu. This allows you to set a custom name that is not your Steam username.

- Discord bot link code. We've setup a way to link your in game profile with our official PSO discord app in the profile/edit preferences menu. We'll make an announcement with more info regarding the bot and how the code works soon.

- Added Stadium spot lights setting in video settings. This allows players to turn off the spotlights in each map which should boost performance for players who lag at night time.

- Removed 3v3 indoor mode.