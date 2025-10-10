Hey Heroes! Goldpine City is heating up again! This week’s update introduces two brand-new bosses, thrilling new missions, and improved lighting across the city!



🆕 NEW CONTENT

🐀 NEW BOSS: RAT KING – Battle the Rat King in the sewers and stop his swarm from taking over the underground!

👽 NEW BOSS: XENO-DORK – The alien menace returns! Defend Goldpine City from his invasion task.

🚗 CAR CHASE MISSION – Criminals are on the run! Stop their getaway before they vanish into the city streets!

🔥 PRISON OUTRAGE – The criminals are breaking out of Goldpine City Prison. Contain the chaos, hero!

💡 IMPROVEMENTS



Enhanced lighting updates for better city atmosphere and visuals.

Various minor bug fixes and performance improvements for a smoother experience.

Goldpine City’s safety depends on you.



🦸 Suit up, jump in, and save the day once again!