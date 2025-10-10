 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20339509 Edited 10 October 2025 – 17:26:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
🛠️ Improvements
  • Fixed issue related to the Enemy Missles coming from the center of the Universe.
  • Added an extra farm building at Town Hall 5 and one more available for small fee.
  • Rebalanced Umbra Legio with catch-up mechanics for improved progression during the Chapter 2.
  • Milk can now be stored in Main Storage.
  • Enhanced Villager Art for improved clarity and visual quality.


Please note that the Game Engine has been updated in this version. If you encounter any unexpected issues, whether major or minor, kindly report it.

