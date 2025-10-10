Fixed issue related to the Enemy Missles coming from the center of the Universe.



Added an extra farm building at Town Hall 5 and one more available for small fee.



Rebalanced Umbra Legio with catch-up mechanics for improved progression during the Chapter 2.



Milk can now be stored in Main Storage.



Enhanced Villager Art for improved clarity and visual quality.



🛠️ ImprovementsPlease note that the Game Engine has been updated in this version. If you encounter any unexpected issues, whether major or minor, kindly report it.