10 October 2025 Build 20339461 Edited 10 October 2025 – 16:09:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
## Patch 0.40.3
### Arcade
- Sped up conversion animation during arcade mode.
- Added a "NEXT" screent to indicate which player you're playing for after.
### Gameplay
- Fixed a bug where hazards would replace existing tokens on a full column.

