10 October 2025 Build 20339423 Edited 10 October 2025 – 15:26:33 UTC by Wendy Share
-Added scroll to node menu
-Added requirements to place schematics
-Nodes are now automatically selected on drag
-Updated engine to 4.5.1
-Updated translations
-Fixed pasting and schematic placement not properly applying connections
-Fixed pasting and schematic placement ignoring max window count

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3606891
Linux Depot 3606892
