-Added scroll to node menu
-Added requirements to place schematics
-Nodes are now automatically selected on drag
-Updated engine to 4.5.1
-Updated translations
-Fixed pasting and schematic placement not properly applying connections
-Fixed pasting and schematic placement ignoring max window count
1.0.10
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3606891
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3606892
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update