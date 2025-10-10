 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20339346 Edited 10 October 2025 – 16:09:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

As chosen by the Update Poll, the second part of the NPC Update is complete! As our first second-parter, it addressed more complaints and demands from the community to expand and improve the NPCs, specially their precious Party Members, and so it delivers!

CHANGELOG

  • Added new Service submenus, so you can ask NPCs of specific jobs to do several things for you, at the cost of Disposition, based on their own Skills and Level:

    • Heal your HP

    • Restore your MP

    • Teach you their Spells

    • Repair one of your Items

    • Store Items (retrievable on every NPC that offers this service)

    • Steal something (item will still be considered stolen)

    • Gather basic materials

    • Mine metal materials

    • Hunt for meat, skins or other parts

    • Cook food or drinks

    • Brew potions and special liquids

    • Craft items and light equipment

    • Smith tools and heavy equipment

  • New Party Menu: Can assign commands for combat (defend, attack or hold) and movement (follow, explore, stay) to all party members, human or beast, including individually

  • NPCs now pick up their thrown weapons and shot projectiles when they exit combat

  • NPCs can now break up their sentences up to 3 times if they're too long

  • NPCs from the North, South, East, West and Nomads will have unique accents and language quirks

  • NPCs that die due to the building they're inside collapsing are now properly set as dead to the world, and destroy the factions they're a leader of

  • Better answers from NPCs inside buildings that're asked about where is a specific NPC, Job or building

  • Improved some answers from NPCs asked about Item types, and added the missing one for Faction Items

  • Slightly better dialogue text for NPCs during talks

  • Several improvements to Party Member AI

  • Housekeepers no longer spawn in Villages, to avoid weirdness with their more upstanding clothing and items, instead they've been replaced with indoor Villagers

  • Thrown weapons and shot projectiles no longer are considered un-owned, but will be made so on pickup if the owner is killed

  • Dropped items are now set to unowned on spawn if their owner is dead

  • Decreased the "step" in the Options menu for Mouse sensitivity

  • Adjusted the cost and effectiveness of Enchantments, splitting the multiplier for hit and equip effects, overall buffing them from the previous patch

  • When you ressurect, you are now invisible for 10 seconds to avoid cheap instant deaths

  • You now can no longer fast-travel immediately after doing so, instead you have to wait 10 seconds before doing that. The Straight Path perk from Survival removes this limitation

  • Nerfed the Skill Exp gain for Acrobatics, Alchemy, Crafting, Cooking and Smithing to half

  • Slightly nerfed the physics force applied to characters that are knocked down based on the Impact of the attack

  • Removed the requirement to have "Ground" when placing constructions, as it was poorly accurate and only created annoyances and limited creativity

  • Expanded the Mallet Tool's descritpion to mention you need Building Skills to use it

  • Cut the price of Accessories by 50%

  • Adjusted the spawn rate of grasses in the overworld, most notably to make Cotton and Herbs more rare

  • Reduced the encounter rate of monsters and animals during fast-travel by 50%, but they can now come in numbers to attack you

  • You may now be ambushed by multiple enemies when waiting outside

  • Fixed a bug with destroyed factions stopping the checks for adding disposition from reputation changesFixed a bug that messed up the UV of clothing when hands became fists (wut)

  • Fixed a bug that caused items to not be set to un-owned if the owner dies

  • Fixed broken code for self-healing for Bestial Party Members

  • Fixed some bottled items having Cutting as their Damage type when used as a weapon

  • Fixed the spawn rate of multiple monsters (specially groups of 3) during normal exploration of the overworld

  • Fixed a rare bug that could cause a crash when an NPC leaves a building at the exact same time you do

  • Fixed a bug that caused characters, including bosses, to be teleported to rooms above them in dungeons sometimes

  • Fixed your high price items disappearing from an NPC's inventory when Bartering without the Perk to show high-cost items

  • Fixed moving props with the Mallet sometimes making them invisible

  • Fixed several bugs when Birthing Monsters or Animals in the overworld

  • Fixed floating enchantment effect on equipped Scarves and Flags

  • Fixed trees sometimes giving the wrong seed when cut

  • Fixed neighboring of Character Creation screen's elements cosndiering the new one for Geography

  • Other minor fixes and adjustments

Some of the content introduced in updates won't show up in your game world, or at least won't be readily available, if it was generated before the update. They should not corrupt world files, but if they do, please report it!

Thank you for your suggestions and bug reports! Please let me know what you think of this update and if you ran into any issues.

Changed files in this update

