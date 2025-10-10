As chosen by the Update Poll, the second part of the NPC Update is complete! As our first second-parter, it addressed more complaints and demands from the community to expand and improve the NPCs, specially their precious Party Members, and so it delivers!

CHANGELOG

Added new Service submenus, so you can ask NPCs of specific jobs to do several things for you, at the cost of Disposition, based on their own Skills and Level: Heal your HP

Restore your MP

Teach you their Spells

Repair one of your Items

Store Items (retrievable on every NPC that offers this service)

Steal something (item will still be considered stolen)

Gather basic materials

Mine metal materials

Hunt for meat, skins or other parts

Cook food or drinks

Brew potions and special liquids

Craft items and light equipment

Smith tools and heavy equipment

New Party Menu: Can assign commands for combat (defend, attack or hold) and movement (follow, explore, stay) to all party members, human or beast, including individually

NPCs now pick up their thrown weapons and shot projectiles when they exit combat

NPCs can now break up their sentences up to 3 times if they're too long

NPCs from the North, South, East, West and Nomads will have unique accents and language quirks

NPCs that die due to the building they're inside collapsing are now properly set as dead to the world, and destroy the factions they're a leader of

Better answers from NPCs inside buildings that're asked about where is a specific NPC, Job or building

Improved some answers from NPCs asked about Item types, and added the missing one for Faction Items

Slightly better dialogue text for NPCs during talks

Several improvements to Party Member AI

Housekeepers no longer spawn in Villages, to avoid weirdness with their more upstanding clothing and items, instead they've been replaced with indoor Villagers

Thrown weapons and shot projectiles no longer are considered un-owned, but will be made so on pickup if the owner is killed

Dropped items are now set to unowned on spawn if their owner is dead

Decreased the "step" in the Options menu for Mouse sensitivity

Adjusted the cost and effectiveness of Enchantments, splitting the multiplier for hit and equip effects, overall buffing them from the previous patch

When you ressurect, you are now invisible for 10 seconds to avoid cheap instant deaths

You now can no longer fast-travel immediately after doing so, instead you have to wait 10 seconds before doing that. The Straight Path perk from Survival removes this limitation

Nerfed the Skill Exp gain for Acrobatics, Alchemy, Crafting, Cooking and Smithing to half

Slightly nerfed the physics force applied to characters that are knocked down based on the Impact of the attack

Removed the requirement to have "Ground" when placing constructions, as it was poorly accurate and only created annoyances and limited creativity

Expanded the Mallet Tool's descritpion to mention you need Building Skills to use it

Cut the price of Accessories by 50%

Adjusted the spawn rate of grasses in the overworld, most notably to make Cotton and Herbs more rare

Reduced the encounter rate of monsters and animals during fast-travel by 50%, but they can now come in numbers to attack you

You may now be ambushed by multiple enemies when waiting outside

Fixed a bug with destroyed factions stopping the checks for adding disposition from reputation changesFixed a bug that messed up the UV of clothing when hands became fists (wut)

Fixed a bug that caused items to not be set to un-owned if the owner dies

Fixed broken code for self-healing for Bestial Party Members

Fixed some bottled items having Cutting as their Damage type when used as a weapon

Fixed the spawn rate of multiple monsters (specially groups of 3) during normal exploration of the overworld

Fixed a rare bug that could cause a crash when an NPC leaves a building at the exact same time you do

Fixed a bug that caused characters, including bosses, to be teleported to rooms above them in dungeons sometimes

Fixed your high price items disappearing from an NPC's inventory when Bartering without the Perk to show high-cost items

Fixed moving props with the Mallet sometimes making them invisible

Fixed several bugs when Birthing Monsters or Animals in the overworld

Fixed floating enchantment effect on equipped Scarves and Flags

Fixed trees sometimes giving the wrong seed when cut

Fixed neighboring of Character Creation screen's elements cosndiering the new one for Geography