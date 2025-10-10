 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20339308 Edited 10 October 2025 – 16:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix V0.3.5 – Satisfaction and Computer Responsiveness


  • Improved interface responsiveness
    Fixed display issues on smaller screen resolutions. The computer interface is now fully responsive and adapts automatically to any screen size.

  • Fixed satisfaction penalty when too many dishes are disabled
    The warning in the Menu app showing when too many dishes were disabled in a category (appetizer, main course, dessert) was not displayed correctly — now fixed.
    The penalty calculation has also been adjusted: dishes unlocked during the day are now excluded from the penalty calculation until the next in-game day or until you quit and reload your game.


Reminder

In Normal and Hard difficulties, a satisfaction penalty applies if too many dishes are disabled in one category:

  • Normal: threshold 50%

  • Hard: threshold 30%


Penalties are cumulative across categories.
In Easy mode, there is no penalty for disabling dishes.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3058361
