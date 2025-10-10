Hotfix V0.3.5 – Satisfaction and Computer Responsiveness





Improved interface responsiveness

Fixed display issues on smaller screen resolutions. The computer interface is now fully responsive and adapts automatically to any screen size.





Fixed satisfaction penalty when too many dishes are disabled

The warning in the Menu app showing when too many dishes were disabled in a category (appetizer, main course, dessert) was not displayed correctly — now fixed.

The penalty calculation has also been adjusted: dishes unlocked during the day are now excluded from the penalty calculation until the next in-game day or until you quit and reload your game.





Reminder

In Normal and Hard difficulties, a satisfaction penalty applies if too many dishes are disabled in one category:



Normal : threshold 50%

Hard: threshold 30%



Penalties are cumulative across categories.

In Easy mode, there is no penalty for disabling dishes.

