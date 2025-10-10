 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20339292 Edited 10 October 2025 – 15:19:47 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Notable Improvements

- Added toggling to sprint and a setting in controls to enable/disable it.

Notable Bug Fixes

- Improved UI detection to prevent instances player input being disabled needlessly.

- Fixed an issue allowing players to open multiple phone panels on top of each other.

- Fixed an issue allowing players to repurchase already owned floors and walls.

- Players are now prevented from placing furniture on top of the pallet.

Will add a way to move the pallet in a future update

- Adjusted customer info panel position so it fully covers the bug report button instead of half of it.

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3484191
