Notable Improvements

- Added toggling to sprint and a setting in controls to enable/disable it.

Notable Bug Fixes

- Improved UI detection to prevent instances player input being disabled needlessly.

- Fixed an issue allowing players to open multiple phone panels on top of each other.

- Fixed an issue allowing players to repurchase already owned floors and walls.

- Players are now prevented from placing furniture on top of the pallet.

Will add a way to move the pallet in a future update

- Adjusted customer info panel position so it fully covers the bug report button instead of half of it.