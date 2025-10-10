Notable Improvements
- Added toggling to sprint and a setting in controls to enable/disable it.
Notable Bug Fixes
- Improved UI detection to prevent instances player input being disabled needlessly.
- Fixed an issue allowing players to open multiple phone panels on top of each other.
- Fixed an issue allowing players to repurchase already owned floors and walls.
- Players are now prevented from placing furniture on top of the pallet.
Will add a way to move the pallet in a future update
- Adjusted customer info panel position so it fully covers the bug report button instead of half of it.
Changed files in this update