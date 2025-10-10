 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20339258 Edited 10 October 2025 – 16:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Updated to fix a security issue found in all older versions of the Unity game engine.

Changed files in this update

Windows Kind Words Content Depot 1070711
macOS Kind Words Mac Depot 1070712
Linux Kind Words Linux Depot 1070713
