Fix for Unity bug CVE-2025-59489
Update notes via Steam Community
Updated to fix a security issue found in all older versions of the Unity game engine.
Windows Kind Words Content Depot 1070711
macOS Kind Words Mac Depot 1070712
Linux Kind Words Linux Depot 1070713
Changed files in this update