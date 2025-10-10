 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Football Manager 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20339151 Edited 10 October 2025 – 19:06:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is one of our biggest updates yet!

👥 Staff Management & Training
Your staff just got a serious upgrade. Now you can:

·       Train employees to improve their movement speed and stocking speed

·       Give them breaks

·       Assign job priorities (e.g., always stock dog houses first, then freezer products, etc.)

·       Hire daily workers or permanent staff

·       Fire them if things don’t work out

·       Call staff to your office using the microphone and assign jobs directly

·       Decide how they address you: “Sir,” “Madam,” “My King,” … and more 👑

🎃 Halloween Content
Get ready to spook up your supermarket with a massive set of Halloween-themed products and furniture. Creepy décor, festive items, and seasonal surprises await, transform your hypermarket into the ultimate haunted shopping destination.

We’re excited to see how you’ll train your staff and decorate your store for Halloween.

Join our Discord to report bugs, share suggestions, and ask questions!

https://discord.gg/yagvmMCnR7

Changed files in this update

Depot 3614461
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link