This is one of our biggest updates yet!

👥 Staff Management & Training

Your staff just got a serious upgrade. Now you can:

· Train employees to improve their movement speed and stocking speed

· Give them breaks

· Assign job priorities (e.g., always stock dog houses first, then freezer products, etc.)

· Hire daily workers or permanent staff

· Fire them if things don’t work out

· Call staff to your office using the microphone and assign jobs directly

· Decide how they address you: “Sir,” “Madam,” “My King,” … and more 👑

🎃 Halloween Content

Get ready to spook up your supermarket with a massive set of Halloween-themed products and furniture. Creepy décor, festive items, and seasonal surprises await, transform your hypermarket into the ultimate haunted shopping destination.

We’re excited to see how you’ll train your staff and decorate your store for Halloween.

Join our Discord to report bugs, share suggestions, and ask questions!

https://discord.gg/yagvmMCnR7