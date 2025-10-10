 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Call of Duty® Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20339135 Edited 10 October 2025 – 15:09:31 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Version 0.0.16 is the first pre-release version of the game that I feel is good enough to be publicly offered for playtest. Please be kind, the game is still in development, it's likely not bug-free, and your feedback can be of great help during these final stages of development. Thank you all in advance!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 4028541
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 4028542
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link