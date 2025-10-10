■ LIVEBONUS Effect Upgrade

We’ve enhanced the LIVEBONUS entrance effect using new SE provided by sound specialist Hungry Guy, known for pachinko-style audio assets.

A demo video featuring this upgrade is now live—don’t miss it!

■ New Song: “Nanairo no Melody”

Added “The Rainbow Melody” (by Yoshina Haramori/ENPITU) as a new LIVEBONUS track.

This song is from Haramori’s upcoming album “虹色アトリウム”, which also includes “Star Child Fanfare!”

Album release: October 26 — be sure to check it out!

→ 虹色アトリウム Special Site

■ New Option: Red 7 SE Rate Adjustment

You can now adjust the trigger rate of the special SE that plays when Red 7 appears in the NEXT queue during LIVEBONUS.

Default is 80%, and it’s configurable via the CONFIG menu.

■ Bug Fix: Unnecessary Lock Icon on Kaoru Takumi’s Color Selection

Fixed an issue where a lock icon was shown during color selection for clerk “Kaoru Takumi,” even when not needed.

■ Unity Vulnerability Response

We’ve applied precautions related to the recent Unity security vulnerability.

No issues had occurred prior to this, and Steam has also released updates on their end.

For more details, please refer to official announcements from Unity or Steam.