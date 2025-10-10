 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Call of Duty® Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20338898 Edited 10 October 2025 – 15:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch forces creation of avatar for those that had created the avatar before cloud save was incorporated for avatars. Note that this bug was introduced only for players that last edited the avatar before the 18th of last month. Users with missing cloud save file had broken avatar data causing certain funtions to not fully work. So you could have been potentially experiencing a broken gameplay.
This new patch ensures that if the avatar data is not on steam or local then avatar editor mode will be triggered.
Also have in mind that avatar data is not the same as progress and deeds data. The game data is stored in steam cloud from the release of the game. This bug does not affect your game data in any way. just the blendshapes of the avatar.
Thanks!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3602151
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link