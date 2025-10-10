 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20338887 Edited 10 October 2025 – 15:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for purchasing and experiencing our game!

As the product is still in Early Access, there may be some bugs and deficiencies. We welcome your feedback so we can do our best to continuously fix and improve the game content.

For the current version, we have made the following fixes and adjustments:

  • Added a direct purchase option for Black Market exchange items, which reduces the difficulty of completing exchange item quests.

  • Fixed an issue where the Infusion Room could get stuck when there were multiple patients.

  • Adjusted the maximum level of the Rest Room to Level 6 and reduced the recovery interval to speed up stamina recovery.

If you encounter any other issues during gameplay, or have suggestions and feedback, please feel free to join our Discord channel or leave a message in the Steam discussion forum. Thank you for your understanding and support!

Sincerely, The Development Team

