Hiiii @Cult Members (Haphazard Angel)! New patch coming your way, with cool fixes and some balancing!
Changes:
- Fixed muffled audio after dying
- Fixed heartbeat persisting after gameplay starts again
- Fixed bug where no stamina is consumed anymore after 5 upgrades
- Added VSync option
- Added framerate cap setting
- Add instructions for single player in-game
- Gluttony now eats exp orbs
- Fixed level ups not queueing
- Kazfiel now **always** looks at the orb
- unlocked ultra difficult content after level 20
Balance:
- increase evil wing damage taken
- Increase level cost beyond level 10
- fix high-damage spikes spawning early-game
## Now Available on:
:white_check_mark: Private playtest
:white_check_mark: Demo
Once again, thank you all for your support!:heart:
- @Capriccioso🚀
