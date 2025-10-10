Hiiii @Cult Members🪽 (Haphazard Angel)! New patch coming your way, with cool fixes and some balancing!

Changes:

- Fixed muffled audio after dying

- Fixed heartbeat persisting after gameplay starts again

- Fixed bug where no stamina is consumed anymore after 5 upgrades

- Added VSync option

- Added framerate cap setting

- Add instructions for single player in-game

- Gluttony now eats exp orbs

- Fixed level ups not queueing

- Kazfiel now **always** looks at the orb

- unlocked ultra difficult content after level 20

Balance:

- increase evil wing damage taken

- Increase level cost beyond level 10

- fix high-damage spikes spawning early-game

## Now Available on:

:white_check_mark: Private playtest

:white_check_mark: Demo

Once again, thank you all for your support!:heart:

- @Capriccioso🚀