 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Call of Duty® Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20338880 Edited 10 October 2025 – 15:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hiiii @Cult Members🪽 (Haphazard Angel)! New patch coming your way, with cool fixes and some balancing!

Changes:

- Fixed muffled audio after dying

- Fixed heartbeat persisting after gameplay starts again

- Fixed bug where no stamina is consumed anymore after 5 upgrades

- Added VSync option

- Added framerate cap setting

- Add instructions for single player in-game

- Gluttony now eats exp orbs

- Fixed level ups not queueing

- Kazfiel now **always** looks at the orb

- unlocked ultra difficult content after level 20

Balance:

- increase evil wing damage taken

- Increase level cost beyond level 10

- fix high-damage spikes spawning early-game

## Now Available on:

:white_check_mark: Private playtest

:white_check_mark: Demo

Once again, thank you all for your support!:heart:

- @Capriccioso🚀

Changed files in this update

Depot 3288951
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link