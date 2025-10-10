Here are some more fixes for you, focusing on freeform this time.
Fixes
- Plate structure moving, rotation and scaling can now be done in global space.
- Fixed the freeform slope tool creating extreme results on almost flat surfaces.
- Fixed issues with invalid custom paint and decal paths.
- Parts with the "faceNormalUpright" placement mode (e.g. machine gun ports) will no longer be reoriented during part repositioning, as this wouldn't keep them upright.
- Fixed part repositioning not functioning correctly during extrudes.
- Stability improvements.
Changes
- Holding shift while pressing a place tool axis constraint (x, y, z) will now constrain to the axis' plane.
- Freeform minimum grid size reduced from 1mm to 0mm.
- Plate structure coordinate edits are now always in local space instead of global space.
- Hamish
Changed depots in 0.2-alpha branch