10 October 2025 Build 20338878
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi all,

Here are some more fixes for you, focusing on freeform this time.

Fixes

  • Plate structure moving, rotation and scaling can now be done in global space.
  • Fixed the freeform slope tool creating extreme results on almost flat surfaces.
  • Fixed issues with invalid custom paint and decal paths.
  • Parts with the "faceNormalUpright" placement mode (e.g. machine gun ports) will no longer be reoriented during part repositioning, as this wouldn't keep them upright.
  • Fixed part repositioning not functioning correctly during extrudes.
  • Stability improvements.


Changes

  • Holding shift while pressing a place tool axis constraint (x, y, z) will now constrain to the axis' plane.
  • Freeform minimum grid size reduced from 1mm to 0mm.
  • Plate structure coordinate edits are now always in local space instead of global space.


- Hamish

