 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Call of Duty® Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20338872 Edited 10 October 2025 – 15:09:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Extend hallway downstairs to indicate the connection to the back

  • Added a new object that can appear depending on certain actions the player takes in the game

  • Add additional dialog when a player has knowledge of certain events

  • Several other minor dialog improvements throughout the game

Changed files in this update

Depot 3983921
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link