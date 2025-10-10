Extend hallway downstairs to indicate the connection to the back
Added a new object that can appear depending on certain actions the player takes in the game
Add additional dialog when a player has knowledge of certain events
Several other minor dialog improvements throughout the game
Patch 1.1.3
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update