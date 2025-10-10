Removing the "FREEZE TO DEATH" function that used to be in the TUNDRA ZONE. Just for now. The MAMMOTH SUIT does work, but takes 2 attempt to get it to work. Along with other issues that will take time to sort out. For now, you can just GO ANYWHERE no matter what outfit the character is wearing and survive the elements. Lava still kills you though!



There is also a feature for the GATHERERS to scrap/tan the skins of you fallen enemies. These skins get represented visually as they scatter the cave as more comfortable bedding for the sleeping area. These skins also accurately represent one of the many DINOSAURS that you ACTUALLY KILLED!