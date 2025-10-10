 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Call of Duty® Football Manager 26 Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20338771 Edited 10 October 2025 – 15:09:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Content Update and Fixes

Experimental vehicles added; available from the Car Salesman in the safezone
• Adjusted audio settings (increased max sound channels from 0 → 64; fix pending testing)
• Performance seems improved; stuttering less frequent, further testing planned

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3931751
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link