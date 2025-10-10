Content Update and Fixes
• Experimental vehicles added; available from the Car Salesman in the safezone
• Adjusted audio settings (increased max sound channels from 0 → 64; fix pending testing)
• Performance seems improved; stuttering less frequent, further testing planned
Update Notes 10/10
Update notes via Steam Community
Windows Depot 3931751
Changed files in this update