This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello all!

CULTIC v.201 is now out on the beta branch! This update contains numerous bugfixes, some further minor ammo adjustments, and most importantly, the new Automap!

Thanks to everyone for their patience as I cobbled this update together. I've never really built or coded an Automap system like this before, so it was a lot of learning! It was challenging but honestly quite a lot of fun to work on.

Give it a whirl, and if you encounter issues or have feedback on the map, please drop me a thread on the appropriate sub-forum! Enjoy!

Automap

The automap is complete and available on all campaign maps. The Automap will track what parts of the map you have discovered and explored, as well as mark locked doors that you interact with, and mark some objectives. Be on the lookout for text logs that can contain map markers for certain keys and items!

Players can tumble, zoom, and pan the map, and change heights. You can quickly Recenter the map at any time, and adjust the amount of masking applied to parts of the map that block your view of your focal point. You can also toggle a single Custom Marker at any point on the map, if you want to remind yourself of a location to return to.

Map Options

You can find new Map Options under Options > Accessibility! These options include:

Map Mode Map + Markers - Displays the map, and any markers Map Only - Displays only the map, excluding markers Disabled - Disables the map entirely.

Map Palette - Allows you to change the color palette used for the map

Map Color Filtering - Toggle whether CULTIC's color palette will be applied to the map or ignored. The Color Filtering may hamper the readability of the map in dense vertically stacked areas, but is more faithful to the "look and feel" of CULTIC, if you want to enable it.

Unity Security Exploit

With V.201 of CULTIC, the game is now using an updated version of Unity, which has been patched to fix the security exploit discovered last week.

Additions

A new text log in The Swamp near the blasting plunger contains map markers for the demolition charges

A new text log in The Slaughterhouse near the front gate contains map markers for the Gate Keys

A new text log in The Farm near the blasting plunger contains map markers for the demolition charges

A new text log in The Manor near the first Book now strongly hints that all of the remaining books are outdoors, as some players were spending a lot of time scouring the indoor areas for them

A new text log in The Bunker near the first valve contains map markers for the remaining valves.

A few more molotovs were added throughout early segments of Chapter Two

A few additional resources were added to the beginning of The Fairgrounds to help further resupply the player after Old Town.

Magnum rounds were added to the Bunker boss arena, as there were previously none there.

Changes

The text log in The Shipyard detailing the location of the Captain's Key now adds a map marker as well

The text log in The Fairgrounds detailing the locations of the power switches now also adds map markers for them

The Devourers in the flooding chamber of The Bunker have been removed

The valve in the flooding chamber of The Bunker has been moved to just after the chamber, as players were commonly missing it amidst all of the chaos of the fight. The small room previously containing the valve has been moved higher up in the chamber as well.

The valves in The Bunker were adjusted to squeakily rotate back to their starting position if not turned fully, as some players were mistakenly letting go too early thinking they had fully turned the valves.

The first teddy bear in The Train Station has been removed, since it is considered part of the first "zone" and would despawn when leaving that area. The teddy bear for that map is located in the final segment.

One of the demolition charges from The Farm has been removed, with it now requiring only 3.

Fixes