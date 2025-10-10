 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Football Manager 26 Little Nightmares III Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
10 October 2025 Build 20338541 Edited 10 October 2025 – 14:26:06 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

NOTE: This version is only available on the EXPERIMENTAL beta. You manually need to switch to it in Steam. Right Click on Fireworks Mania -> Properties -> Betas -> "Experimental" in dropdown. To go back to the normal version, change it to "None".

### Changed

- Attempt to improve audio playback when many of the same sounds are played fast after each other

- Forcing all particle systems in mods to be ParticleSystemCullingMode.Automatic, which could give a bit performance improvement in some cases

- Upgraded NGO to 2.5.1 + in general updated a lot of internal packages to stay up to date


### Fixed

- Various attempt to fix some errors, however, some are no something I can fix as it's a mod that simple missing some stuff. However, have tried to improve the error logging and message a bit to make it easier for modders to spot that there is a problem

- Attempt to fix what seems to be random TextMeshPro errors. I haven't been able to recreate it, therefore I shooting in the dark here, trying to fix it

YouTube | Twitch | Twitter | Discord

- Happy testing, enjoy! 🤓🕺

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 20338541
Windows Fireworks Mania Content Depot 1079261
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link