NOTE: This version is only available on the EXPERIMENTAL beta. You manually need to switch to it in Steam. Right Click on Fireworks Mania -> Properties -> Betas -> "Experimental" in dropdown. To go back to the normal version, change it to "None".

### Changed

- Attempt to improve audio playback when many of the same sounds are played fast after each other

- Forcing all particle systems in mods to be ParticleSystemCullingMode.Automatic, which could give a bit performance improvement in some cases

- Upgraded NGO to 2.5.1 + in general updated a lot of internal packages to stay up to date





### Fixed

- Various attempt to fix some errors, however, some are no something I can fix as it's a mod that simple missing some stuff. However, have tried to improve the error logging and message a bit to make it easier for modders to spot that there is a problem

- Attempt to fix what seems to be random TextMeshPro errors. I haven't been able to recreate it, therefore I shooting in the dark here, trying to fix it

- Happy testing, enjoy! 🤓🕺