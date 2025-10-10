It is with great excitement that we are officially opening the doors to the Beta Test version of Campaign 2.0!
Here’s what this post covers:
- Campaign 2.0 Beta explanation
- Important information, goals, duration, and feedback process
- How to play the Campaign 2.0 Beta
Campaign 2.0 Beta ExplanationCampaign 2.0 Beta is the major rework that will be part of Tape to Tape’s 1.0 launch (the official game release). After months of closed testing, we’re finally ready to let the public try a demo of the new campaign.
What is in the Campaign 2.0 and how does it compare to the current game?:
- A full rework of core systems, including major changes in and outside of matches (events, node structures, pathing, and progression)
- Removal of the shop and puck currency system
- Rework of the legacy Elite and Power-Up unlocking systems
- Introduction of new Squads with unique playstyles to start your runs
- New Elite Teams and Bosses
- A wide variety of new Relics, Power-Ups, and Upgrades
- Additional nodes across the world map & more pathing options
- Introduction of injuries, Free Agents, and more control over your lineup and bench
- Reworks of all the game’s core foundations (AI, Shooting, Skating, Bodychecking, Goalies, etc.)
Important Information, Goals, Duration, Feedback processPlease remember that the features in this Beta Test are not final. We’ll continue to actively gather and implement your feedback to ensure we’re on the right track for the full launch of the new campaign.
Please note that only the following modes are available in the Beta:
- Campaign
- Play Now
A total of three squads are available for this test:
- Two unlocked at the start
- One unlockable by beating the game once
At this time, there is no set duration for how long the Beta will remain open. We’ll continue to address bugs and any issues that prevent progression as they arise. As for additional content, we’re still evaluating our next steps. We’ll make sure to keep you updated on any changes or additions through future posts.
Our main goal during this Beta is to gather as much information and feedback as possible about the following:
- First Impressions
- Squads system
- New nodes, power-ups & the pathing system
- How Campaign 2.0 compares to the current version
- Steam Community Feedback Thread
- Tape To Tape Discord
Note: We would truly appreciate it if feedback is shared through the channels above rather than in an official Steam review, as this is not the final state of the game. Your constructive criticism is incredibly valuable to us, and we’ll use it to keep improving the new Campaign!
How To Play The Campaign 2.0 BetaIn order to play, you may launch the current game and hit the CAMPAIGN 2.0 BETA TEST as shown on the picture. The game will then Exit and switch to a new branch and download the new content. You may hit the button again to be taken back to the current version of the game.
If you have any questions, do not hesitate to leave a comment!
Hope you enjoy this Beta Test!
The Tape To Tape Team
