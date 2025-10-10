Campaign 2.0 Beta explanation



Important information, goals, duration, and feedback process



How to play the Campaign 2.0 Beta

Campaign 2.0 Beta Explanation

A full rework of core systems, including major changes in and outside of matches (events, node structures, pathing, and progression)



Removal of the shop and puck currency system



Rework of the legacy Elite and Power-Up unlocking systems



Introduction of new Squads with unique playstyles to start your runs



New Elite Teams and Bosses



A wide variety of new Relics, Power-Ups, and Upgrades



Additional nodes across the world map & more pathing options



Introduction of injuries, Free Agents, and more control over your lineup and bench



Reworks of all the game’s core foundations (AI, Shooting, Skating, Bodychecking, Goalies, etc.)

Important Information, Goals, Duration, Feedback process

Campaign



Play Now

Two unlocked at the start



One unlockable by beating the game once

First Impressions



Squads system



New nodes, power-ups & the pathing system



How Campaign 2.0 compares to the current version

Steam Community Feedback Thread



Tape To Tape Discord

How To Play The Campaign 2.0 Beta

It is with great excitement that we are officially opening the doors to theCampaign 2.0 Beta is the major rework that will be part of Tape to Tape’s 1.0 launch (the official game release). After months of closed testing, we’re finally ready to let the public try a demo of the new campaign.Please remember that the features in this. We’ll continue to actively gather and implement your feedback to ensure we’re on the right track for the full launch of the new campaign.At this time, there is. We’ll continue to address bugs and any issues that prevent progression as they arise. As for additional content, we’re still evaluating our next steps. We’ll make sure to keep you updated on any changes or additions through future posts.Our main goal during this Beta is to gather as much information and feedback as possible about the following:In order to play, you may launch the current game and hit theas shown on the picture. The game will then. You may hit the button again to be taken back to the current version of the game.If you have any questions, do not hesitate to leave a comment!Hope you enjoy this Beta Test!