 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 2042 Football Manager 26
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 10 October 2025 Build 20338490 Edited 10 October 2025 – 16:33:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Get Ready for Halloween:

The level keeps growing and is becoming massive...

Trying to escape from Hell has become a true nightmare!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2749266
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link