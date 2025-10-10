Silent Mode Material Added

New visual material added for Silent Mode activation.

Detect Enemy Material Added

New visual material added for enemy detection feedback.



Enemy Hit Penalty

hitting enemy ships would incorrectly reduce -50 BTC balance.

Max Speed Clamp Removed

Removed the maximum speed limit for smoother and unrestricted ship movement.

Supply Submission Check Fixed

Resolved an issue where the system did not correctly verify which ore was submitted — all ores appeared valid, even with random remote supply.

Oxygen Consumption Bug Fixed

Fixed a problem where oxygen consumption would stop unexpectedly.

UI Positioning Issue Fixed

Intel, balance, and reputation panels no longer appear stuck at the center of the screen when the game starts.

Cinematic Mode Visibility Fixed

The cinematic toggle now properly hides all UI elements as intended.

UI Animation Speed Adjusted

Fixed slow opening animations for certain panels for a smoother interface experience.





