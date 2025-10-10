Silent Mode Material Added
New visual material added for Silent Mode activation.
Detect Enemy Material Added
New visual material added for enemy detection feedback.
Enemy Hit Penalty
hitting enemy ships would incorrectly reduce -50 BTC balance.
Max Speed Clamp Removed
Removed the maximum speed limit for smoother and unrestricted ship movement.
Supply Submission Check Fixed
Resolved an issue where the system did not correctly verify which ore was submitted — all ores appeared valid, even with random remote supply.
Oxygen Consumption Bug Fixed
Fixed a problem where oxygen consumption would stop unexpectedly.
UI Positioning Issue Fixed
Intel, balance, and reputation panels no longer appear stuck at the center of the screen when the game starts.
Cinematic Mode Visibility Fixed
The cinematic toggle now properly hides all UI elements as intended.
UI Animation Speed Adjusted
Fixed slow opening animations for certain panels for a smoother interface experience.
