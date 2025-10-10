We had a few requests for smaller features and noticed many problems, specially when it comes to making a Localization mod with several strings not being translatable, so we are working on fixing that,

We are also adding small customization options for female characters in the form of animal ears and tails, we also moved the options around so hair is now part of the base of the character instead of being listed as clothing.

This will probably require starting a new game, we are trying to make these available in the Cabinet, but if it takes too much work we will be leaving it for next week.

The features listed in the roadmap will end up being delayed by 2~3 weeks.

The patch should arrive in a few hours, we are finishing the last fixes.