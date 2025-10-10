 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20338375 Edited 10 October 2025 – 15:39:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dear Dice Legends Players,

The game is live now, and we hope you will have a ton of fun with it. As a small team, we did our best, and we hope you can leave us a Steam review after playing for some time 🙂

Here you can find our release trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JeSPgl6l0Vg


==================================================================================

BUGS:
If you see any bugs, please send us a report via our Discord channel.

==================================================================================

MORE CONTENT:
We are working on adding a few things after release, most notably more items and achievements you can unlock (as we encountered a few bugs, we need a little more time to fix them).
There are also a few small but cool features we want to add soon.

==================================================================================

We are incredibly proud of the game, and we don't take for granted that you may choose to play it.

Please let us know how we did 🙂

Dice Legends Team

