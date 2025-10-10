Dear Dice Legends Players,



The game is live now, and we hope you will have a ton of fun with it. As a small team, we did our best, and we hope you can leave us a Steam review after playing for some time 🙂



Here you can find our release trailer:

==================================================================================BUGS:If you see any bugs, please send us a report via our Discord channel.==================================================================================MORE CONTENT:We are working on adding a few things after release, most notably more items and achievements you can unlock (as we encountered a few bugs, we need a little more time to fix them).There are also a few small but cool features we want to add soon.==================================================================================We are incredibly proud of the game, and we don't take for granted that you may choose to play it.Please let us know how we did 🙂Dice Legends Team