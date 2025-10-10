Hi everyone!



A small update with various bug fixes, including some we accidentally introduced with the Biome 4 update (oops!).

The heat visual effect now only activates in Biome 4 and is disabled on text screens (to make reading easier).

The secret related to the egg now appears in the correct location, instead of Biome 3.

The Biome 4 trap no longer breaks when using the resurrection fairy.

The freezes that sometimes occurred when moving from one room to another should be less frequent now (we hope!).

The flute should no longer appear in the fountain once it’s already been collected.

Aside from gold and life, it should no longer be possible to get duplicate items in the fountain.

Players who couldn’t access certain stars on the character selection screen should now be able to.

Other minor fixes.

We’ll keep fixing bugs as we go, and we’re already working on the next update, which should arrive in November! Thanks for your patience, and see you soon!



Géraud, Chariospirale and Antoine.