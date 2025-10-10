 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20338313 Edited 10 October 2025 – 15:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Ahoy Captains,

We've just uploaded a new build to the beta branch. This update makes a small tweak to how the logging works (which should be invisible to the users) and adds a new experimental feature: Telemetry.

Telemetry outputs data for your ship and discovered planets. Users can specify how often the data is outputted and where it sent - so those of you with a dot matrix setup could even output to a printer! This is separate from regular logging, so you send data to different locations simultaneously.

The intention behind this feature is to give players more ways to interact with Astra Protocol 2. Its fairly experimental, which is why it is in the experimental branch for now.

We’d love to hear your feedback! Let us know if you find this functionality useful, if there’s anything else you’d like to see added to the telemetry system, and especially how you’re using it — your input will help us decide if it’s something we should consider promoting into the main game.

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20338313
Windows Depot 2026751
