New Additions
Added item tracking functionality for the Crafting Bench.
Added a button to add items to the Wishlist.
Implemented the Qiankun Box feature.
Modifications
Adjusted the level of the Xingxing creature: Qi Refining Level 7 -> Qi Refining Level 6.
Disabled the network smoothing mode for the player movement component to reduce jitter for the client's main controlled character.
Modified the Water Column skill to disappear upon the caster's death.
Adjusted the health bar display issue when moving far away from the Boss.
Slightly adjusted and modified BOSS stats.
Fixed abnormal NPC stat values.
Modified the Soul Snatching spell to allow picking up other items.
Modified the Clan Battle Array's health, adding a minimum value limit.
Reduced the cooldown of the Mana Shield: 20s -> 10s.
Significantly strengthened the following skills: Fireball, Fire Crow, and Vortex.
Substantially buffed underperforming skills across the board.
Modified the equipment slots in the backpack interface.
Removals
Removed items and cultivation methods whose effects were not fully implemented.
Bug Fixes
Fixed the issue where shortcut keys for the Refining Platform's repair and enhancement functions were not working.
Fixed erroneous logic related to the auto-save feature on submission.
Fixed a bug where reaching a Qi Refining stage did not grant the maximum mana.
Corrected the misleading tooltip for the Breakthrough Pill.
Fixed an abnormality occurring after player death while riding an untamed beast.
Fixed the issue where the health bar would not hide after recalling a pet.
Fixed the issue with healing while under the burning effect.
Fixed the mismatched effect of the First Rank Life-Extending Pill.
Fixed the incorrect cycle value for the Condensing Spirit Grass.
Changed files in this update