New Additions

Added a button to add items to the Wishlist.

Added item tracking functionality for the Crafting Bench.

Modifications

Adjusted the level of the Xingxing creature: Qi Refining Level 7 -> Qi Refining Level 6.

Disabled the network smoothing mode for the player movement component to reduce jitter for the client's main controlled character.

Modified the Water Column skill to disappear upon the caster's death.

Adjusted the health bar display issue when moving far away from the Boss.

Slightly adjusted and modified BOSS stats.

Fixed abnormal NPC stat values.

Modified the Soul Snatching spell to allow picking up other items.

Modified the Clan Battle Array's health, adding a minimum value limit.

Reduced the cooldown of the Mana Shield: 20s -> 10s.

Significantly strengthened the following skills: Fireball, Fire Crow, and Vortex.

Substantially buffed underperforming skills across the board.