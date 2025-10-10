Hey it's Antonio, the dev.
There was a bug impacting achievements and the leaderboards.
This is fixed now, and starting the game should unlock some achievements, playing a run should unlock a couple more, and checking your floppies should unlock the rest (if you already should have gotten them).
Also working on some more improvements and maybe possibly could be a Halloween update...
Update Patch - Fixed Achievements and Leaderboard Issue
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey it's Antonio, the dev.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update