10 October 2025 Build 20338143 Edited 10 October 2025 – 13:59:38 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey it's Antonio, the dev.

There was a bug impacting achievements and the leaderboards.

This is fixed now, and starting the game should unlock some achievements, playing a run should unlock a couple more, and checking your floppies should unlock the rest (if you already should have gotten them).


Also working on some more improvements and maybe possibly could be a Halloween update...

Changed files in this update

