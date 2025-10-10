Hello my friends!
A new patch is live (1.09), here what includes:
- Camera Mode option (accessible from the pause menu!)
- Local coop mode improved (Now accessible from the Pause menu)
- other Minor bug fixes
Have fun!
Here what to expect with the next updates:
- New upcoming DLC
- New unlockable items and weapons
- New story mode+
- New custom camera filter
if you have feedback on the game and the latest updates, join our Discord!
https://discord.com/invite/chubbypixel
Or follow on youtube:
Changed files in this update