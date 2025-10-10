Hello my friends!

A new patch is live (1.09), here what includes:

- Camera Mode option (accessible from the pause menu!)

- Local coop mode improved (Now accessible from the Pause menu)

- other Minor bug fixes

Have fun!

Here what to expect with the next updates:

- New upcoming DLC

- New unlockable items and weapons

- New story mode+

- New custom camera filter

if you have feedback on the game and the latest updates, join our Discord!

https://discord.com/invite/chubbypixel

Or follow on youtube: