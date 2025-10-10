 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20338064 Edited 10 October 2025 – 14:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- More Steam Achievements!

- UI improvements

- Galactic Community Feedback: Updated monuments mission - monuments will appear more often

- Galactic Community Feedback: Improved game camera speed and shake power

