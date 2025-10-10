- More Steam Achievements!
- UI improvements
- Galactic Community Feedback: Updated monuments mission - monuments will appear more often
- Galactic Community Feedback: Improved game camera speed and shake power
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
- More Steam Achievements!
- UI improvements
- Galactic Community Feedback: Updated monuments mission - monuments will appear more often
- Galactic Community Feedback: Improved game camera speed and shake power
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update