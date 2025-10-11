Patch 4.2283.1

Whoa... The update is finally here! And with it, a complete redo of the banner art, and a brand new trailer! This update has a bit of everything, but is mostly focused on adding more interactions, to really sell the immersion sim part of this game. There's also a bunch of additional items and secrets. And, to top it all off, something that has been requested since day one, a god damn save system! That's right, you can now exit the game and resume later on. This comes with a few restrictions, however.

You can only save as you reach part 3 (the mansion).

You can only load up your save file once.

That means you cannot exploit the save system to get multiple attempts at killing Mistashur. What the save system is for, is to allow a player to spend as much time as they wish in part 2, and then exit the game and continue later on. The game informs the player of this as they attempt to quit to main menu. The reason why a more standard save system is not in place is because the game scope grew a lot as it was developed, and originally the player was not meant to stay in part 2 for longer than 30 minutes. As the game grew, and no save system was implemented, it became more and more complicated to add in so late in development. Additionally, reaching any ending will reset the game anyway, so you would always be able to end the game in a short amount of time. This was a failed assumption on our side, as fresh players would not be aware of this and would not intuitively go to the mansion if they knew they had to quit the game soon. Our hope is that the new save system will take away any doubt, and will allow players to play at their own pace. Be aware however, this does not change the way death works. When you die, you die, regardless of the save system. The entire game premise relies on permadeath! What you bring from part 2 is what you have to fight Mistashur. As you get more familiar with the game, you'll know how to quickly get the items necessary to kill him and escape. The challenges also help you get more items - faster, during part 2.





Part 2

Residents of Stendal will now cower when you fire your gun, explode stuff, or attack someone. They will remain cowered for a few minutes until they... forget.

The scientist now gives you one random box of pills instead of one of each.

Added a new NPC called Green Statue, which can be found in the deep forest.

Part 3

Guards are now armored, which means they need to be shot twice to die unless it's a headshot. Explosions, fire, and electricity still instakills them.

A cool secret.

General

You can now pour the water from a water bucket onto the ground.

Water on the ground can be electrified using a taser, or by using the environment.

Electrified water instantly kills NPCs, will stun and damage the player, and can ignite explosives and gasoline.

You can now pick up the disgusting bucket in the secret bunker.

You can now throw gas cans, which can be shot or burned to explode.

Trees and bushes can now be set on fire.

You can now cook the frozen pizza bought in Reba 50 by putting it in a microwave. It will heal you and give some energy.

The cooked steak is now edible.

Added taser charges, which can be used to reload the charger.

Having multiple tasers now allows you to shoot multiple times.

Added a sort of save system that allows you to close the game and continue later. To do this, you have to be at the mansion level and talk to the save icon.

Added new seeds: Carrot seeds Moneybush seeds Firethorn seeds Nukeleaf seeds

Firethorn can be traded with the scientist to give you invincibility potions, which make you completely immune to damage for a few seconds, and puts you out of fire.

Nukeleaf can be traded with the scientist to give you nuke potions, which upon consumption makes you explode, killing everything in a huge area around you.

Added seed bags which can be opened to give one random seed.

Revolver now reloads a bit quicker.

The axe is now charged up more quickly.

Gasoline burns for longer.

Fire can now burn doors.

Explosives now ignite gasoline.

The screwdriver now works as a quick one-time use melee weapon.

Guards will no longer sound the alarm the second they see the player, which gives you a chance to kill them before they manage to press the button.

Explosions will now launch rocks and other objects away. A rock launched this way can kill NPCs, but is very difficult to set up.

The greenhouse now has six additional plots that can be unlocked by spending a bunch of Money.

Added a few more dirt mounds, namely in the farm area.

Added a new item called raspberry jam, that gives you a random effect upon consumption.

Added more secrets.

Bug fixes

Bob would sometimes not throw out the player when he caught him in the personnel only area.

Step sounds should now play properly when the ground is steep.

UI

Eating a consumable will show some text telling you what effect you gained.

Other