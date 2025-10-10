MAJOR UPDATE: ONE MAP – Never Ending Battle Royale

Check out everything new and improved in this massive update!

New Features

Friend System – Add friends and play together seamlessly.

Party Mode – Invite or join friends in the lobby to hang out before matches.

Apartment Lighting – Change your apartment’s lighting to match your vibe.

New Characters – Unlock and play as newly added characters.

New Apartments – Explore and relax in the new lobby apartments.

Weapon Skins – Customize your weapons with stylish new looks.

New Emotes – Express yourself with fresh new emotes.

Finishers – Choose and perform a specific finisher move during gameplay.

New Economy System

Earn coins for each elimination.

Get bonus coins when you share the game with friends.

Use your coins to purchase new inventory items.

Performance & Fixes

Improved hit detection for more accurate shooting.

Enhanced UI visuals and feedback.

General bug fixes and crash stability improvements.

Thank you for playing ONE MAP!

We’re continually improving and expanding the game to bring you the best experience possible.

Jump in now and enjoy the new update!