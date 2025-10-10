 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20337898 Edited 10 October 2025 – 14:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings everyone!

Thank you for continuing this journey with me as Pompeii rises from the ashes once again. Your feedback and support keep the fire burning as the city grows stronger with every update.

Here’s what’s new in version 0.501.8:

  • Added several new story quests

  • Consumption Ban now also affects medicine

  • Having multiple Prefectures nearby now reduces the chance of a burning house collapsing

  • Rebuilt houses after a fire now retain festival decorations

  • You can no longer repair houses while they are on fire

  • Additional citizens movement optimization, reduced memory usage

  • Fixed a rare crash related to citizens dying of old age combined with other player actions

  • Medicine consumption balance adjustments

  • Improved the impact of Healer’s House, Bathhouse, and Barber Shop on citizens’ health

  • Minor language corrections across several translations

Coming next:
A small patch will soon bring improved aqueduct placement, several new events, and further health and religion balancing.

And then, on October 27th, prepare for a major update featuring new buildings: Gold Mine, Jewelry Store, Pozzolan Mine, and Circus, along with additional main story quests and a more polished Sandbox mode.

Ave, citizens of Pompeii, and thank you again for being part of this adventure!

