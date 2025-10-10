Greetings everyone!
Thank you for continuing this journey with me as Pompeii rises from the ashes once again. Your feedback and support keep the fire burning as the city grows stronger with every update.
Here’s what’s new in version 0.501.8:
Added several new story quests
Consumption Ban now also affects medicine
Having multiple Prefectures nearby now reduces the chance of a burning house collapsing
Rebuilt houses after a fire now retain festival decorations
You can no longer repair houses while they are on fire
Additional citizens movement optimization, reduced memory usage
Fixed a rare crash related to citizens dying of old age combined with other player actions
Medicine consumption balance adjustments
Improved the impact of Healer’s House, Bathhouse, and Barber Shop on citizens’ health
Minor language corrections across several translations
Coming next:
A small patch will soon bring improved aqueduct placement, several new events, and further health and religion balancing.
And then, on October 27th, prepare for a major update featuring new buildings: Gold Mine, Jewelry Store, Pozzolan Mine, and Circus, along with additional main story quests and a more polished Sandbox mode.
Ave, citizens of Pompeii, and thank you again for being part of this adventure!
Changed files in this update