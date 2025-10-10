Greetings everyone!



Thank you for continuing this journey with me as Pompeii rises from the ashes once again. Your feedback and support keep the fire burning as the city grows stronger with every update.

Here’s what’s new in version 0.501.8:

Added several new story quests

Consumption Ban now also affects medicine

Having multiple Prefectures nearby now reduces the chance of a burning house collapsing

Rebuilt houses after a fire now retain festival decorations

You can no longer repair houses while they are on fire

Additional citizens movement optimization, reduced memory usage

Fixed a rare crash related to citizens dying of old age combined with other player actions

Medicine consumption balance adjustments

Improved the impact of Healer’s House, Bathhouse, and Barber Shop on citizens’ health

Minor language corrections across several translations

Coming next:

A small patch will soon bring improved aqueduct placement, several new events, and further health and religion balancing.

And then, on October 27th, prepare for a major update featuring new buildings: Gold Mine, Jewelry Store, Pozzolan Mine, and Circus, along with additional main story quests and a more polished Sandbox mode.



Ave, citizens of Pompeii, and thank you again for being part of this adventure!