10 October 2025 Build 20337880 Edited 10 October 2025 – 14:09:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

There is a new patch! We tuned down the difficulty on some opponents, fixed bugs, and rebalanced Recycling Center event! Happy deck thinning!

Patch notes: Balance:

  • Recycling Center now allows you to choose two cards to remove from your entire deck.

  • Starry Skies booster pack no longer has the star sticker in the reward pool

Opponents:

  • Tuned down Patissier Laura on all difficulties

  • Tuned down Alien Amit on all difficulties

  • Tuned down Min's difficulty on Relaxed and Normal

  • Tuned down Neung on all difficulties

UI:

  • Text size scaling option now changes the size of text in stickers that refer to another sticker (like dinosaur egg stickers)

Localization:

  • Localization fixes

  • Clarified the language related to BOOST, HOLD, ECHO and LOOK keywords and their tooltips. These changes are in English only for now, they will be updated for all languages later.

Bugs & crashes:

  • Fixed a bunch of bugs, thanks a lot for the bug reports!

  • Fixed bugs causing crashes, thank you for all the game logs submitted to us on Discord!

