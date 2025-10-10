There is a new patch! We tuned down the difficulty on some opponents, fixed bugs, and rebalanced Recycling Center event! Happy deck thinning!
Patch notes: Balance:
Recycling Center now allows you to choose two cards to remove from your entire deck.
Starry Skies booster pack no longer has the star sticker in the reward pool
Opponents:
Tuned down Patissier Laura on all difficulties
Tuned down Alien Amit on all difficulties
Tuned down Min's difficulty on Relaxed and Normal
Tuned down Neung on all difficulties
UI:
Text size scaling option now changes the size of text in stickers that refer to another sticker (like dinosaur egg stickers)
Localization:
Localization fixes
Clarified the language related to BOOST, HOLD, ECHO and LOOK keywords and their tooltips. These changes are in English only for now, they will be updated for all languages later.
Bugs & crashes:
Fixed a bunch of bugs, thanks a lot for the bug reports!
Fixed bugs causing crashes, thank you for all the game logs submitted to us on Discord!
Changed files in this update