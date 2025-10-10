As promised, the first patch is ready!

In this update, we have fixed some issues and introduced some improvements. We have analyzed your feedback and ideas, and are currently working on implementing them. According to our plan, the next patch will be released within 10-14 days.

The first major patch will include many important changes, such as replacing zombies with demons, slightly reworking their mechanics, adding the ability to change control keys, reworking the storyline, new tasks will be added, the list of crafting recipes and available game items will be expanded, the design of some windows will be slightly reworked, the save system will be rewritten so that there are no problems for players who leave the room and the game is saved without them, and much more. We are also preparing something interesting for Halloween.

Thank you to everyone who supports our project, we really appreciate it and will not let you down!

In the meantime, here is a list of changes in the first small patch: