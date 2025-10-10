As promised, the first patch is ready!
In this update, we have fixed some issues and introduced some improvements. We have analyzed your feedback and ideas, and are currently working on implementing them. According to our plan, the next patch will be released within 10-14 days.
The first major patch will include many important changes, such as replacing zombies with demons, slightly reworking their mechanics, adding the ability to change control keys, reworking the storyline, new tasks will be added, the list of crafting recipes and available game items will be expanded, the design of some windows will be slightly reworked, the save system will be rewritten so that there are no problems for players who leave the room and the game is saved without them, and much more. We are also preparing something interesting for Halloween.
Thank you to everyone who supports our project, we really appreciate it and will not let you down!
In the meantime, here is a list of changes in the first small patch:
Hints will no longer be repeated in a saved game if you have previously started a new game in another slot.
Now when a zombie spots you, it won't always scream;
When dragging an item in the trader window, the icon could sometimes freeze on the screen - fixed;
Finding a book used to give 100 experience points, now it gives 50;
Entities (bosses) now take less damage to the head, which will make battles with them more difficult and balanced.
New design for the panel displaying information about items in the inventory or other windows;
Items now get damaged and break faster, as there were reports that items were breaking very slowly;
The ability to turn night vision on/off, as well as added sound;
We now display in the chat which resource was mined, and the display of this notification has been slightly redesigned;
The area around some houses in the game was empty, now more exterior details have been added, and with each patch we will add more details to the game world;
The player camp has been visually refined, some models have been replaced, and work on the design will continue.
Sometimes enemies could pass through certain doors — this has been fixed.
Trees often fell over, so the system has been completely rewritten.
Now the price of items will always be displayed, not just in the merchant's window.
