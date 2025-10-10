Hail, Cosmonauts!

See below for more details:

Update Version: v0.13.50

Update Time: 2025/10/10 13:30 UTC

Patch Notes:

Added a new 'Skip Battle Animation' feature, allowing you to press a button to manually skip combat animations. Can be enabled from the Settings menu.

Optimized memory consumption for multiple nested skill triggers, improving performance.

Added a save loss crash prevention feature. If your run data is lost due to issues such as power failure, logging in again will allow you to restart your run instead of leading to crashes.

Fixed trigger issues between turns for Relics with per-turn trigger limits, such as Scarlet Spear.

Fixed an issue where boss Pureblood Hunter could one-shot your pawns when you Auto-played multiple pawns.

Fixed an issue where restarting the battle immediately after entering it could cause crashes.

Fixed an issue where restarting battle would cause hero skill counters to not be displayed.

Fixed an issue where some Doll cards could not be selected when retrieved via effects.

Fixed an issue where some Doll cards would cause problems with buff IDs in battle, causing skills to behave erratically.

Fixed an issue where destruction-type skills would not trigger Relics that relied on pawn deaths (such as Runic Crystal) when destroying Death pawns summoned during battle.

Fixed an issue where the ascend button would remain on screen after selling cards that were eligible for ascension via merging 3 duplicates.

Fixed an issue where activating the card Specter and the hero skill Heartless in succession would leave Specter unable to attack.

Fixed an issue where right-clicking Piece cards that fuse together (such as Astral Summons) would cause their creatables to be shown as locked when viewed.

Fixed an issue where copying cards could allow you to exceed the 10-card hand limit.

Fixed hand animation issues when Auto-playing multiple cards.

The maximum number of points that can be gained from allied pawns' Health at the start of each turn in Mastery Mode has been reduced from 5000 to 3000.

Slightly reduced enemy Might values in Levels 1 and 2 of Act II at Difficulty 7-10.

Slightly reduced Health of enemies Shieldrake and Runic Golem.

Reworked and enhanced Bottled Meteor. Its skill now reads, "Play 3 Damage-Dealing Sorceries: The next damage-dealing sorcery you play gains +30% Potency."

Starting damage of Blizzard Drake's Thunderous Rage hero skill has been increased from 2 to 3.

Reduced required Trigger Progress of Relic Sunstone from 8 to 5.

Relic Bottled Galaxy now also applies to hero skills.

Relic Sacred Chalice no longer appears in Relic Boxes at the beginning of a run.

The Strength Rune Pack now displays attribute icons in the Pack Shop.