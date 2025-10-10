 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20337725 Edited 10 October 2025 – 13:26:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Finally grade 2 levels for Lithuanian Language finished!

In this update you will get Anglų kalba(English language lessons)for Lithuanian language

whats next ? in next few months you will see new levels for English language

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3773791
