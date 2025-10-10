 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20337600
Update notes via Steam Community

✨ What’s New in This Version

  • 🛒 Improved UI – clearer categories, easier browsing, and new logic for hiding unwanted items.

  • 🐛 Bug Fixes & Balance Tweaks – adjusted card costs, relic probabilities, and smoothed difficulty spikes.

  • And a new hero!

🔮 What’s Next

We’re continuing to refine the shop, add new cards and relics, and prepare the game for upcoming community events. Your playtest feedback is shaping the future of Unsealed Pact, so please keep sharing your thoughts!

🙏 How You Can Help

  • Play the new build and share your feedback in the discussions.

  • Tell us what you like, what feels off, and what you’d love to see next.

  • And if you haven’t already:

👉 Add Unsealed Pact to your Wishlist to follow development and help us reach more players!

