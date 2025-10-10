Added a big maple tree to build mode

The game now stores the 50 most recent log files, rather than just 10



Re-added the regular visitors performance disclaimer that has been missing since the 0.48.0 update



Improved the way logging information is encoded in the feedback form link accessible from within the game to allow for more useful data to be sent

Fixed writing, woodworking and repairing only having a tiny chance to enter the failure state, making it almost impossible for Tinies to get writer's block, splinters, or electrocuted (this bug has existed since before the early access release , so this sort of introduces the electrocution feature that has been unavailable for years)



Fixed the likelihood of objects breaking or getting dirty before the maximum timer runs out being far too low, which caused objects to break only in predetermined intervals

This update fixes a couple of sort-of-major bugs that could, to everyone who has never played Tiny Life during the beta and alpha days, be considered new features. Oops!AdditionsImprovementsFixes