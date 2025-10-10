Hello divers!

The next update for Murky Divers is LIVE NOW!

Our 1.3 update is called Hazardous Anatomy, and it’s focused on adding new body parts that might have some adverse side effects when you are trying to haul them back to your submarine.

Hazardous Anatomy 1.3 Patch Notes

Body Parts

• 11 New Hazardous Body Parts: introducing new body parts that apply gameplay effects when interacted with.

• 1 Body Part Updated: one older part has been updated with a new effect. We’ll let you figure it out!

New Equipment

• Mine Spewer: Spews a mine to use at your discretion, swallow found mines to reload.

• AED Module: Revives a teammate’s dead body.

Interactions in Expedition Sites

• Chests: Provide body parts, tools or creatures.

• OxyCoral: Releases oxygen bubbles when punched.

• Stun Coil: Discharges a paralyzing pulse when punched.

Challenge Mode

• Improved FPS while in Challenge Mode.

• Challenge Mode map size decreased, and layouts are improved.

• Decrease in monster density.

• Increase in amount of traps in map.

Optimizations & Quality of Life

• Information buttons in submarine: show a description of the station they are attached to.

• Settings screen overhaul.

• New display parameters:

- Disable Grain.

- Disable Down Sampling effect (resolution).

- Toggle crosshair.

• Improved Steam Deck compatibility.

• Bug fixes and general improvements.

Thank you to all our players! This update is now live, so simply download the update and dive into the game to get started.



If you enjoyed playing the new update, consider leaving a review!





If you run into bugs or issues, please report them here on Steam or join our Discord! We'll work on fixing issues as they get reported!

See you next time, divers!

Nikko

Community Manager