Hey folks

After over three and a half years of steady development, over 20 updates, and your amazing feedback, I am excited to announce that The Farmer Was Replaced is now officially released as version 1.0 on Steam and available at 20% off to celebrate the launch! 🥳

🌟 What’s new in 1.0?

Multiple drones to maximize your farming 🤖🌱

A reworked unlock tree with a more exponential progression

50+ achievements to test your skills

Unlocking certain achievements will give your drone special hats. 🎩

A complete sound overhaul

One new music track 🎵

Quality of life improvements and various fixes

11 🌍 languages supported

Breaking Changes: Upgrades will be partially reset. Reusing mazes works slightly differently.

(To experience all 1.0 features fully, I suggest starting with a new save.)

As you can imagine, today is a really special day for me and my game! It would mean a lot to me if you could help spread the word, and of course, buy the game for yourself or a friend. Your opinion also helps a lot, and I would be very grateful if you write a review or update your Early Access review.

All these actions are helping more than you think! 🥰

Thank you all so much for supporting The Farmer Was Replaced from Early Access to full release.

I can’t wait to see how you use the multiple drones in creative and clever ways! 💻🌱

Timon

🚦 Shout-out to my friend's programming game:

My friends at Kerzoven (also a Swiss studio) just announced their traffic programming game using state machines: If Red Then Stop

I thought you might be interested in it since it teaches you how to use a real programming tool, too. They would be really happy if you followed the game on Steam and added it to your wishlist.

Detailed Patch Notes:

Multiple Drones Have been added to the game. Check out the new "Megafarm" unlock! Also a large part of the tech tree has been reworked to be a bit more exponential.

Breaking Changes:

Due to the rework of the tech tree, the upgrade numbers of old savegames will no longer be valid. The game will reset all upgrades to a reasonable level when you open an old save.

If you are reusing mazes you now have to first reposition the treasure and then measure the position instead of first measuring and then repositioning.

Gameplay:

Added tooltips with helpful information when hovering tiles in the farm.

Using measure() anywhere in the maze now always returns the position of the current treasure. You no longer have to measure the treasure specifically.

There is now a can_move() function for the maze.

Pumpkins now scale up to 6x6 instead of 5x5.

The ground drying behavior has slightly changed. Instead of drying by 1% every 0.8 to 1.2 seconds, each ground tile now has a 10% chance of drying every 0.1 seconds.

The cactus grow time is now always exactly 1 second.

Pumpkins now leave behind a dead pumpkin to indicate that they have died.

Added pet_the_piggy() .

num_unlocked() now already gets unlocked with Senses.

Audio:

The audio has been completely remade.

There is music when you start the game now!

Visuals:

The visuals of the tech tree have been completely reworked.

The inventory panel in the top left corner of the screen now has a nice item pickup visual effect.

Cacti are now brown when they aren't correctly sorted to make it more visible.

Plants are now visible immediately after planting, even if they haven't grown yet.

Code Editor:

Double clicking identifiers with underscores in them now selects the whole identifier.

If the "tabs to spaces" option is turned off, indentation spaces are now converted to tabs.

Zooming is now much smoother.

The code completer is now properly import aware and can give suggestions from other files.

Added different cursors for editing text and resizing windows.

Debugger steps are now based on the code line instead of simulation ticks.

Other:

You can now chain comparison operators like in Python.

get_cost(Entities.Hedge) and get_cost(Entities.Treasure) now return the cost of a 1x1 maze.

Added a resolution setting.

Added a setting to turn off the flashing highlights when the code is running.

The code execution has been optimized further, allowing the game to run smoother while code is running.

Added a "Toggle HUD" keybind.

Fixes:

Some of the most common cases of code highlights being visible through other windows have been fixed.

Actions like tilling can no longer affect the water drying behavior.

Fixed keybinding problems on non US keyboards.

Fixed the piggy bank moving really far away from the farm sometimes.

Fixed fertilizer not infecting fully grown plants.

Fixed set_world_size(get_world_size()) resetting the drone position.

Fixed a simulation + dinosaur interaction that caused lots of apples to be left behind.

Fixed the bug that caused error messages to move around when you clicked minimize and then opened the menu.

Fixed error messages popping up while you are still typing.

