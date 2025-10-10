HMS Iron Duke is one of the most famous battleships from the First World War. She was laid down on January 12th and launched on October 12th, 1912. During the Battle of Jutland, HMS Iron Duke served as the flagship of the Grand Fleet, and after the First World War, as the flagship of the British Mediterranean Fleet. During the Second World War, she defended Scapa Flow harbor from Luftwaffe raids.
30% Discount on HMS Iron Duke!
When: From October 10th (11:00 GMT) until October 13th (11:00 GMT).
Where: Great Britain > Bluewater fleet > Premium vehicles.
HMS Iron Duke (rank V) for 5866 Golden Eagles
About this battleship
HMS Iron Duke features excellent protection and devastating firepower! Ten 343 mm main guns and twelve 152 mm secondary guns are ready to riddle anyone who challenges this super dreadnought. When playing this battleship, stick close to allies that have strong anti-air defenses, engage slower larger targets and strike with no fear!
