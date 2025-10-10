This build has not been seen in a public branch.

HMS Iron Duke is one of the most famous battleships from the First World War. She was laid down on January 12th and launched on October 12th, 1912. During the Battle of Jutland, HMS Iron Duke served as the flagship of the Grand Fleet, and after the First World War, as the flagship of the British Mediterranean Fleet. During the Second World War, she defended Scapa Flow harbor from Luftwaffe raids.

30% Discount on HMS Iron Duke!

When: From October 10th (11:00 GMT) until October 13th (11:00 GMT). Where: Great Britain > Bluewater fleet > Premium vehicles.

HMS Iron Duke (rank V) for 5866 Golden Eagles

About this battleship