Aircraft

Z-11WA — the camera position in cockpit view has been corrected so that the sight can be used. A bug that caused the MFDs in the cockpit to not function has been fixed.

Ground Vehicles

T-80 (all variants) — a bug in the Damage Model that caused some shells in the hull’s ammo rack to stick out of the side of the hull has been fixed.

Graphics

Multiple bugs with water flow simulation effects around ground vehicles have been fixed.

