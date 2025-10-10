 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20337388 Edited 10 October 2025 – 14:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Aircraft

  • Z-11WA — the camera position in cockpit view has been corrected so that the sight can be used. A bug that caused the MFDs in the cockpit to not function has been fixed.

 

Ground Vehicles

  • T-80 (all variants) — a bug in the Damage Model that caused some shells in the hull’s ammo rack to stick out of the side of the hull has been fixed.

Graphics

  • Multiple bugs with water flow simulation effects around ground vehicles have been fixed.

Patch notes reflect only key changes, meaning they may not include a complete list of all improvements made. Additionally, War Thunder is constantly being updated and some changes may not require an update. Changes reflected in patch notes are formed by taking reactions and requests of the community from the bug reporting service, forums and other official platforms into account. Bug fixes and changes are implemented in order of importance, for example a game-breaking bug will be worked on and implemented sooner.

Changed files in this update

Windows Linux War Thunder Content Depot 236391
macOS 64-bit War Thunder Mac Depot 236392
Windows Linux 64-bitDLC 1945840 War Thunder - Ground Forces High-res Texture Pack (1945840) Depot Depot 1945840
Windows Linux 64-bitDLC 1945841 War Thunder - Air Forces High-res Texture Pack (1945841) Depot Depot 1945841
Windows Linux 64-bitDLC 1945930 War Thunder - Environment High-res Texture Pack (1945930) Depot Depot 1945930
