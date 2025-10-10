 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20337282 Edited 10 October 2025 – 14:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug which allowed an employee who had gone to war to still take part in your project. Not the best remote-work policy.

  • Fixed a bug which caused your film to be penalized if it included tags that had been removed from the Code.

  • You can now assign agents to the “Dealing with Illegal Gifts” secret directly from the gift order window.

  • New fireworks have arrived for your parties!

  • Various minor UI improvements.

