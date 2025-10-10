Hello.
We’d like to share the small fixes applied from v1.00 to v1.03.
v1.0.3
Fixes
Fixed an issue where certain achievements could not be unlocked.
Fixed an issue in Discipline of Severance (in the Well of Trials) where the tail reward item could not be obtained from the second time onward if the player’s tail was cut off.
Fixed an issue where the Workbench UI failed to display the Arrow and Skill.
(This issue may persist in some cases — if you encounter it, we’d appreciate your report!)
Fixed the effect of Tail Guard.
Blocks attacks when you have a tail. Has a 50% chance to break when triggered.
The remaining duration of Molting is now displayed on the shed husk.
Added “Dodge Toward Mouse” option.
You can enable it in Settings → Gameplay.
Thank you!
Changed files in this update